Two rounds of storms Sunday

Sunshine and warm temperatures continue across North Alabama on this Saturday evening. While everyone will stay dry this evening and overnight, that appears to be a much different story by sunrise Sunday morning. Everyone in North Alabama has been placed under and Isolated risk for strong to severe storms Sunday. We are tracking two rounds of showers and storms throughout the day tomorrow. The first round will be thanks to a complex of organized thunderstorms that looks to take shape just to our north across southern Kentucky and middle Tennessee overnight before sliding south towards North Alabama as we get closer to daybreak. This complex of storms will impact mainly areas along and west of I-65, bringing with it the potential for gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent cloud to ground lightning. The line of storms will arrive anywhere between 6-8 AM and should be south of our area around lunchtime.

We will see a brief lull in the widespread showers and storms early to mid Sunday afternoon. Additional showers and storms are possible during this time, but will likely be scattered in nature. heading towards the late afternoon and evening, a cold front will be approaching North Alabama, bringing a second round of widespread showers and storms with it. As will be the case Sunday morning, some storms for the latter part of the day could be severe, with gusty winds and heavy rain the main concerns. This activity will clear out as the cold front moves through around midnight Sunday night.

Once the cold front moves through, we will not much of an actual cool down. Highs will still hover near 90 for the start of the new week Monday, then surge quickly into the mid to perhaps upper 90s Wednesday through Friday. Heat index values late next week could approach 105 degrees and steamy air and humidity return to North Alabama. Stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay weather aware for the week ahead.