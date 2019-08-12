Two road widening projects approved in Madison

The Madison City Council approved more than $11 million in spending to widen Hughes Road and Sullivan Street Monday night.

The project calls for Hughes Road to be widened from Plaza Boulevard to Eastview Drive. Sullivan Street will be widened from Main Street south to Madison Boulevard.

The city doesn't know when road crews will start working to widen the roads, because it was just approved. Mayor Paul Finley told WAAY 31 both projects should be done in about one and a half to two years.

Annie Brasseale lives in the neighborhood right across from Bob Jones High School. She's seen how bad traffic can be on Hughes Road.

"It's really needed, especially because traffic backs up so much," said Brasseale.

She does have safety concerns about leaving her neighborhood after the construction is done and Hughes Road is widened to five lanes.

"I'm going to be turning left across two lanes of traffic trying to get into center lane to then move over to. I'm really concerned about that," said Brasseale.

WAAY 31 took her concerns to Mayor Finley to see if the city has any plans of adding a traffic light out of her neighborhood.

"At this time, there's no traffic lights being added. If we need to down the road, we can look to do that," said Finley.

The city told WAAY 31 both Hughes Road and Sullivan Street were picked for widening first because their transportation study showed they were the roads that needed it the most. Both roads will stay open during the construction.

Brasseale isn't looking forward to the headache construction could bring, but she's focusing on the long term benefits.

"What can you do? It's progress," said Brasseale.

As part of the widening project on Hughes Road, both sides of the street will have sidewalks after the project is completed. The city told WAAY 31 the projects came in roughly $300,000 over budget, but they were able to use state funds to cover the excess expense.