1 Huntsville employee hurt in trench collapse back at work; funeral set for man who died

Deadly trench collapse by Joe Davis Stadium

The accident site will stay closed until all investigations are completed.

Posted: Sep 7, 2021 5:06 PM
Posted By: Olivia Schueller

One of the city of Huntsville Public Works employees injured from the deadly 15-foot trench collapse near Joe Davis Stadium was back at work Tuesday. 

The other injured city employee is recovering at home. 

A spokesperson for the city said the accident site is sealed off and trespassing signs will go up to ensure that people do not go near the site while the investigation continues. 

Public Works and the city will begin two separate investigations to understand what led to the collapse. 

The accident site will stay closed until all investigations are complete. 

The funeral service for Bobby Green, the one person killed in the collapse, will be Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. 

