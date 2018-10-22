Clear
Two people wanted in Huntsville for using credit cards stolen from woman at church

The stolen credit cards were taken from a woman's purse during a church service.

The two suspects are wanted for using stolen credit cards, which were taken from a victim's purse during a church service.

The surveillance footage that shows the suspects using the credit cards is from the Wal-Mart off L&N Drive in Huntsville.

