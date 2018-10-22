The two suspects are wanted for using stolen credit cards, which were taken from a victim's purse during a church service.
The surveillance footage that shows the suspects using the credit cards is from the Wal-Mart off L&N Drive in Huntsville.
Related Content
- Two people wanted in Huntsville for using credit cards stolen from woman at church
- Suspects wanted for credit card fraud
- Decatur Police search for suspect using stolen credit card
- Decatur PD: woman stole credit cards from car in church parking lot
- Couple wanted for credit card theft in Decatur
- Decatur police searching for credit card thief
- Card skimmer scams strike Huntsville
- Police: Fraud suspects had equipment for cloning credit cards
- Madison County authorities bust suspected credit card thief
- New technology prevents credit card skimmer scams at the pump
Scroll for more content...