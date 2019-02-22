Two people rescued, one still in water after wreck at Buck's Pocket State Park in DeKalb Co.

According to Tyler Pruett, a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews are on the scene of a water rescue at Buck's Pocket State Park.

One vehicle went into the water after a wreck, and two of the occupants have been rescued. Crews are still working to rescue a third occupant.

DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency crews, the sheriff's office and fire crews are at the scene. The cause of the wreck is unknown.