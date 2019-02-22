According to Tyler Pruett, a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews are on the scene of a water rescue at Buck's Pocket State Park.
One vehicle went into the water after a wreck, and two of the occupants have been rescued. Crews are still working to rescue a third occupant.
DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency crews, the sheriff's office and fire crews are at the scene. The cause of the wreck is unknown.
Related Content
- Two people rescued, one still in water after wreck at Buck's Pocket State Park in DeKalb Co.
- Man dies in DeKalb County wreck
- Man dies in DeKalb Co. wreck
- Victim identified in deadly DeKalb County wreck
- DeKalb County teen killed in ATV wreck
- Athens students create a "Pocket Park" to beautify an alley
- Huntsville Pocket Guide provides insight for visitors
- DeKalb County deputy dies in Tuesday morning wreck
- Visitation today, funeral Wednesday for DeKalb teen killed in wreck
- Holiday gift ideas: This vest has pockets galore
Scroll for more content...