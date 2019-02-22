Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Two people rescued, one still in water after wreck at Buck's Pocket State Park in DeKalb Co. Full Story
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Two people rescued, one still in water after wreck at Buck's Pocket State Park in DeKalb Co.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a water rescue at Buck's Pocket State Park.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 10:27 PM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2019 10:30 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Tyler Pruett, a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews are on the scene of a water rescue at Buck's Pocket State Park.

One vehicle went into the water after a wreck, and two of the occupants have been rescued. Crews are still working to rescue a third occupant. 

DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency crews, the sheriff's office and fire crews are at the scene. The cause of the wreck is unknown.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events