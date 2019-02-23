Two people rescued from water, crews still searching for one at Buck's Pocket State Park

UPDATE: According to Macedonia Fire Chief Jimmy Jones, crews are still looking for an 18-year-old boy after the Jeep he was riding in was swept off a bridge by flood waters.

It happeneded Friday night at Matheny's Creek in Buck's Pocket State Park. Jones said a male and female in their late teens or early twenties were rescued by crews after they were found yelling for help while holding on to a tree in flood waters. Both were taken to the hospital for hypothermia but are expected to be okay.

Officials told WAAY 31 the bridge typically floods during heavy rainfall. There are no warning signs around the bridge. "It's just a known fact not to cross the bridge when it's flooded like this," said Jones.

Crews are searching for the teen but they are unable to search directly in the water because of the speed of the water. The Jeep has not been found. Jones said crews will continue to search for the teen throughout the weekend.

Officials said the bridge is located where the county lines meet for DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall Counties.

PREVIOUS STORY: According to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews are on the scene of a water rescue at Buck's Pocket State Park.

Officials said one vehicle went into the water after a wreck, and two of the vehicle's occupants have been rescued. Crews are still working to rescue a third occupant. It happened at a bridge in the state park. The cause of the wreck is unknown at this time.

