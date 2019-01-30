Photo Gallery 2 Images
UPDATE: (4:11 p.m.) According to an Alabama state trooper, the wreck involved two vehicles, a truck hauling two cars and a white SUV. Both people in the SUV were taken to Huntsville Hospital, one by MedFlight and the other by ambulance. The driver of the truck was not injured.
---
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, MedFlight has been called to a wreck at Old Railroad Bed Road and Highway 53. Traffic is at a standstill in all directions from the intersection.
Webster said there are two victims, and one is in critical condition.
Related Content
- Two people injured in wreck at Old Railroad Bed Road and Highway 53
- Limestone County deputies investigating shooting on Old Railroad Bed Road
- 1 dead, 2 injured in Owens Cross Roads wreck
- Highway 72 wreck slows down morning traffic
- Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down Highway 20
- Motorcyclist hospitalized after wreck on Highway 431
- 18 Wheeler wreck on US Highway 231
- Teenager injured in late night wreck
- Minor injuries reported in Shields Road wreck
- Toney road reopens after afternoon wreck
Scroll for more content...