Two people injured in wreck at Old Railroad Bed Road and Highway 53

One victim is said to be in critical condition.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 3:32 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 4:46 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: (4:11 p.m.) According to an Alabama state trooper, the wreck involved two vehicles, a truck hauling two cars and a white SUV. Both people in the SUV were taken to Huntsville Hospital, one by MedFlight and the other by ambulance. The driver of the truck was not injured.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, MedFlight has been called to a wreck at Old Railroad Bed Road and Highway 53. Traffic is at a standstill in all directions from the intersection.

Webster said there are two victims, and one is in critical condition.

