Two people injured in shooting at Point Mallard Park in Decatur

Decatur Police are investigating a shooting at Point Mallard Park that sent two people to the hospital.

Officers said it happened around 9:08 p.m. Saturday night at the park near the wave pool.

The victims had non-life threatening injuries and were transported for treatment.

Police said "The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident between acquaintances." They added in a statement that "There is no risk to public safety."

Point Mallard Park was hosting a family friendly event at the time of the shooting called "Splash into Summer," which offered the opportunity for night swimming at the water park. According to the park's Facebook post, the event was set to cap off the night with a short fireworks show.