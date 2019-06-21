Clear
Two people injured in multi-vehicle wreck on I-565

18-wheeler involved in wreck, two people are injured.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 5:57 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

Two people are injured this morning in a multi-vehicle wreck on I-565. According to Huntsville Police, one vehicle was traveling east in the westbound lanes.

The vehicle then crashed into an 18-wheeler. Right now, two people are in the hospital but only has has life threatening injuries.

Westbound lanes on I-565 will be closed for a while, according to Huntsville Police. Eastbound lanes will reopen soon.

