Two people injured in multi-vehicle wreck on I-565

Two people are injured this morning in a multi-vehicle wreck on I-565. According to Huntsville Police, one vehicle was traveling east in the westbound lanes.
The vehicle then crashed into an 18-wheeler. Right now, two people are in the hospital but only has has life threatening injuries.
Westbound lanes on I-565 will be closed for a while, according to Huntsville Police. Eastbound lanes will reopen soon.
