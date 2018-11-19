Two people taken to hospital after wreck at Bailey Cove Rd. and 4 Mile Post Rd.

Two people were transported to the hospital Monday morning after a wreck at Bailey Cove Road and 4 Mile Post Road.
One person was taken by ambulance to the hospital and another by personal transport. There is no information on their conditions. According to Huntsville Police, one of the vehicles tried to turn left and hit the other nearly head on.
