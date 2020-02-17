Two people hit by vehicle in Madison shopping center

Madison police say two people were hit by a vehicle in a shopping center.
The wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the shopping center at 7950 Highway 72 West.
Police say the two people have minor injuries.
