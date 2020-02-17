Clear
Two people hit by vehicle in Madison shopping center

Two people were injured when they were hit by a vehicle Monday around 10:30 a.m.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 12:21 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Madison police say two people were hit by a vehicle in a shopping center.

The wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the shopping center at 7950 Highway 72 West.

Police say the two people have minor injuries.

