Two people detained in Friday afternoon Huntsville police chase

Two people are being detained after a Huntsville police chase Friday around 2:30 p.m.
The chase ended on Oakwood Avenue and Linde Street.
Huntsville police are still at the scene. Traffic is not affected.
We're working to learn more information.
