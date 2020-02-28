Clear
Two people detained in Friday afternoon Huntsville police chase

Huntsville police are detaining two people after a chase Friday afternoon.

Two people are being detained after a Huntsville police chase Friday around 2:30 p.m.

The chase ended on Oakwood Avenue and Linde Street.

Huntsville police are still at the scene. Traffic is not affected.

We're working to learn more information.

