Two people airlifted to hospital after stabbing in Marshall County

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing Thursday morning.

According to the department’s spokesperson, Steve Guthrie, investigators and deputies are still at the scene in the 9400 block of Pleasant Grove Road as of 10:30 a.m. He said two people were airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.

Guthrie said he’s not currently able to say what condition the two people are in.

The stabbing happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

We expect more information to be released later this afternoon. Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.