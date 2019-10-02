Two more days of record heat before the cool down begins

After breaking the all time record for the hottest temperature ever for the month of October yesterday, we are on the way to breaking more records once again today. High temperatures will soar well into the upper 90s this afternoon, shattering the record here in Huntsville of 94 set back in 1926. We have another day of record heat on Thursday before the cool down begins Thursday night into Friday morning. In the meantime, here's the latest record breakdown for today and tomorrow.

Today (October 2)

Record: 94 (1926)

Our Forecast: 98

Thursday (October 3)

Record: 94 (1911)

Our Forecast: 97

The beginning of the cool down starts off with the first of two cold fronts that move through north Alabama. This first front moves through Thursday night into Friday morning. We will not pick up any rain from this cold front, but it will have just enough punch to drop our temperatures to near 90 for Friday and Saturday. However, it will be breezy Friday as the cold front passes through. Given how dry we have been in recent weeks, and with the lack of rain with this first cold front, our fire concerns are very elevated for Friday as the gusty winds will allow fires to spread quickly. Please avoid any and all burning until we receive substantial rainfall.

The second cold front will move through Sunday and Monday. This second front will bring a good soaking rain to the region at long last! We still have some uncertainty as far as how much rain we will see, but latest forecasts continue to suggest upwards of a half inch to an inch and a half of rain for areas west of I-65, with a little less than that for areas east of I-65. While it may not necessarily be a "drought busting" rain event, it will certainly be very beneficial and will likely ease our fire concerns heading into next week. Once that second cold front arrives, fall like temperatures will be here to stay as well, with highs for both Monday and Tuesday staying in the mid 70s.