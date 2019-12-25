Clear

Two more arrests made in Oakwood University sorority hazing investigation

Karena Tuckett (left) and Vonshe Arthur (right) were both arrested by Huntsville Police in connection to a hazing incident that investigators said involved Oakwood University sorority, Alpha Sigma Delta.
Three women have been charged so far in connection to a hazing incident that Huntsville Police said happened in February.

Posted: Dec 25, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Two more women are now charged in a hazing investigation that Huntsville Police said involved a sorority at Oakwood University.

Last week, New York resident Karena Tuckett, 22, and Atlanta resident Vonshe Arthur, 24, were both charged with misdemeanor Hazing by Huntsville Police. Tuckett was also charged with felony Assault Second-Degree.

Huntsville Police said all three were involved in a hazing incident during a rush event with Alpha Sigma Delta sorority. Investigators said it happened back in February. Alicia Rose Dulan, 22, was arrested last month and charged with Hazing and Assault Second-Degree.

According to court documents connected to Dulan's case, the hazing event happened in the 6200 block of Rime Village Drive in Huntsville. Investigators said the victim was subjected to "violent paddlings" along with being forced to eat things like whole, raw onions and garlic cloves.

Police said at one point, the victim was temporarily checked into the hospital due to an allergic reaction. 

Both Tuckett and Arthur are scheduled to appear in court in mid-January.

