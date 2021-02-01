Two men killed in crash over the weekend in Jackson County

Two men were killed in a crash over the weekend in Jackson County.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Alabama 40 near Jackson County 124, about two miles north of Dutton.

Alabama State Troopers say 60-year-old Ismael Torres of Marietta, Georgia, was killed when the Honda Accord he was driving improperly passed vehicles and hit a Nissan Altima. The driver of the Altima, 23-year-old Christopher Dane Boyd of Pisgah, also was killed in the crash.

Torres died at the scene. Boyd was taken to a local hospital for treatment and died there from his injuries.