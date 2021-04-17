Two men in hospital - one in jail after fight in Downtown.

Two men are in the hospital, and one is in jail after a fight in downtown Huntsville.

Huntsville police say they observed a fight within a large crowd gathered outside of 116 Washington St. As officers approached, both the victim and the offenders fled.

After police detained the first victim, they said they realized he had stab wounds and contacted emergency personnel. He was then transported to Huntsville Hospital. The other victim was not detained by police, but authorities say he later went to the hospital due to injuries sustained in the fight. Both victims sustained life threatening injuries as a result of the fight

The offender was detained on Holmes Ave by police, and after further investigation was identified as 21-year old Cameron Clacken. Clacken is currently being held in the Madison County Jail and being charged with 1st degree assault.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.