Two men in custody for robbery at pharmacy, chase with Madison County deputies

UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said around 2:45 p.m. that only one of the suspects will be charged right now.

FROM EARLIER:

Two suspects are in custody for a robbery at a Madison County pharmacy.

Madison County deputies responded around 12 p.m. Monday to the Sure Save Pharmacy at 6046 Highway 53.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, Brent Patterson, says two men took a vehicle belonging to an employee at the business. The vehicle was located after a short chase.

Huntsville police assisted the sheriff's office, and no one was injured.

Patterson says the suspects are facing multiple charges. Right now, the sheriff’s office has not released the names of the suspects.

Authorities have a scene set up in a wooded area of the Landing Subdivision off Pulaski Pike. One of the suspects was arrested at a home in that area.