Photo Gallery 1 Images
Two men charged with capital murder were officially indicted by a grand jury.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office said Yoni Aguilar and Israel Palomino killed Oralia Mendoza and Maria Lopez last year. Their bodies were found dumped in Madison County.
Investigators said the men had ties to the Sinaloa cartel in Mexico.
Related Content
- Two men charged with capital murder indicted by Madison County grand jury
- Man indicted on capital murder charges for 2016 Toney murders
- Madison County grand jury indicts man for manslaughter, DUI, leaving the scene in deadly 2018 crash
- Grand jury indicts Flint River kayaking attack suspects
- Grand jury indicts 4 in death of university frat pledge
- Jury recommends death penalty in Colbert County capital murder trial
- Two indicted by grand jury for deadly Marshall County dog attack
- Lauderdale County grand jury issues indictments in Wilson High students’ deaths
- Driver in deadly Shoals Creek boat crash not indicted by Lauderdale County Grand Jury
- Lauderdale County Grand Jury indicts man in rapes of pregnant woman
Scroll for more content...