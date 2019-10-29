Clear

Two men charged with capital murder indicted by Madison County grand jury

Yoni Aguilar (left) and Israel Palomino (right)

Investigators said the men had ties to the Sinaloa cartel in Mexico.

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 6:32 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Two men charged with capital murder were officially indicted by a grand jury.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said Yoni Aguilar and Israel Palomino killed Oralia Mendoza and Maria Lopez last year. Their bodies were found dumped in Madison County.

