Two men charged for armed robbery at Decatur gas station

Decatur police arrested two men for an armed robbery at a gas station.

The department says on May 25, officers responded to a robbery at Busy Bee Gas Station on 19th Avenue SE. They say the victim was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects and was hit in the head with a handgun.

Police identified Larri Jonealius Brown as a suspect, and they pulled over a vehicle suspected to be involved on May 30.

The department says the driver was identified as Wjon Joe’l Leach, and he was developed as an additional suspect. Leach was arrested and charged with robbery first degree. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

On the same day, police arrested Brown for robbery first degree. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.