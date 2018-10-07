Two arrests made in connection to burglarized homes; third suspect sought

Two men have been arrested since August in connection to a string of burglaries targeting recently vacated homes. Limestone County Sheriff's investigators are seeking a third suspect, Kenneth Wilburn of Anderson.

Donald Patrick of Elkmont was arrested on August 23 and is charged with burglary 3rd degree and theft 1st degree. He posted a $10,000 bond and was released from the Limestone County Jail on August 27.



Thomas Williams Jr. of Athens was arrested September 30 on charges of theft 1st degree and four counts of burglary 3rd degree. He is still being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Deputies received a report on July 2 about a vacant home on Pettusville Road in Elkmont that had been burglarized. Over $35,000 worth of property was stolen.

The home belonged to an elderly woman who had moved from the home after her husband's death and left her belongings behind. Many of the stolen items were recovered at antique shops, secondhand shops and storage buildings.

A second vacant home, located at Bean Road in Athens, was targeted twice. The first burglary was reported on September 18 and the second on September 27.

The victim was an elderly woman who had recently moved to an assisted living facility, and her daughter made the first report, stating that jewelry items were missing. The second report came from a witness who said a male and female had fled the scene before investigators arrived.

Investigators identified the male as Kenneth Wilburn. They found a bag at the scene belonging to him, with jewelry and valuables from the home inside it.

Wilburn is still being sought by law enforcement. They ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts or who thinks they may have purchased stolen property from any of the suspects calls the Limestone County Sheriff's Office at 256-232-0111.

Officials say they are still investigating other burglaries to abandoned homes and that more arrests are expected, as they believe many suspects are involved.