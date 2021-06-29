Criminal hearing held for two Valhermoso Springs two murder suspects in Morgan County

On Tuesday there was a key criminal hearing in a mass murder case in Morgan County.

It's been just more than one year since John Legg and Rick Rogers allegedly shot and killed seven people in Valhermoso Springs.

Rick Rogers (left) and John Legg (right) Rick Rogers (left) and John Legg (right)

Although both Rogers and Legg were scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Tuesday, only Rogers went before the judge.

The arraignment hearing was scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm, and at 2:28 pm Legg and his attorneys went into a meeting behind closed doors.

After about 10 minutes they came out, and not long after the judge started the arraignment hearing.

He called Rogers to the stand, and he pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. The judge set a motion date for November 16th.

The judge then announced Legg had filed an application for youthful offender status, and that his arraignment would be set for a future date.

Legg was 19 at the time of the murders, so he's hoping to be tried as a minor.

Rogers was 23 at the time making him ineligible for youthful offender status.