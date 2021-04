Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Morgan County Friday evening.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn confirmed to WAAY 31 that a male and female died at the scene.

A third person was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. There is no word on their condition.

Chunn said the crash happened on Highway 36 near Dry Creek Cove Road in Lacey’s Spring.

The names of the victims have not been released.