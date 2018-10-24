Two inmates escaped in Talladega County

According to the Department of Corrections, two inmates escaped from a Childersburg work release center Tuesday in Talladega County.

Mark Araujo and Jacob Burnett escaped around 7:30 p.m. The two men are both 39-years-old. Araujo is 6 feet tall with brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs 180 pounds. Burnett is 5 feet 9 inches tall with red hair and green eyes. He weighs 190 pounds. They were both last seen wearing dark shirts and brown pants.

Video from a gas station in Calera on U.S. Highway 31 shows the men in a stolen white utility truck and making a purchase Tuesday evening.

The Department of Corrections is working in connection with law enforcement, including the U.S. Marshals Service, to find the inmates. Araujo is serving a 15-year sentence for a 1st degree theft of property conviction in 2016. Burnett is serving an 18-month sentence for a 3rd degree burglary conviction in July.

Araujo's parole hearing would have been in September 2019 and Burnett would have been released in December 2019. They will now both face additional charges for the escape.

The public is warned to not interact with the inmates, but instead to call local law enforcement or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825 should they have any information regarding their location.