Brandon Stowe, 32, and Amber Farmer, 22, were arrested on Monday, October 8 after being found with a disabled van that had been reported stolen.
Patrol officers located the two individuals while they were moving the van out of the roadway on Helton Drive in Florence. When the officers ran the van's VIN number, they discovered it had been reported stolen from Wayne County, Tennessee.
Stowe and Farmer were arrested on the charge of receiving stolen property 1st degree.
Related Content
- Two individuals arrested after being found with stolen disabled van
- Alabama woman arrested after disabled brother found neglected
- Three teenagers arrested after found fleeing from a stolen car
- Deputies: Man found with checkbooks sticking out of coat arrested for trafficking stolen identities
- Sheriff: Marijuana, stolen gun found in home with infant
- Two arrested after chase in a possibly stolen car
- Man arrested after a vehicle was reported stolen
- Florence woman arrested after allegedly cashing stolen checks
- VIDEO: Man arrested after truck stolen from parking lot
- Facebook disabled 1.3B fake accounts in 6 months
Scroll for more content...