Two individuals arrested after being found with stolen disabled van

Brandon Stowe, 32, and Amber Farmer, 22, were arrested on Monday, October 8 after being found with a disabled van that had been reported stolen.

Patrol officers located the two individuals while they were moving the van out of the roadway on Helton Drive in Florence. When the officers ran the van's VIN number, they discovered it had been reported stolen from Wayne County, Tennessee.

Stowe and Farmer were arrested on the charge of receiving stolen property 1st degree.