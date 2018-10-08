Clear

Two individuals arrested after being found with stolen disabled van

Amber Farmer, 22, and Brandon Stowe, 32. Amber Farmer, 22, and Brandon Stowe, 32.

Two individuals were arrested in Florence on Monday after they were found with a disabled van that had been reported stolen from Wayne County, Tennessee.

Brandon Stowe, 32, and Amber Farmer, 22, were arrested on Monday, October 8 after being found with a disabled van that had been reported stolen. 

Patrol officers located the two individuals while they were moving the van out of the roadway on Helton Drive in Florence. When the officers ran the van's VIN number, they discovered it had been reported stolen from Wayne County, Tennessee. 

Stowe and Farmer were arrested on the charge of receiving stolen property 1st degree.

