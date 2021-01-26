Two in custody after Monday night chase in Marshall County

A chase started in Albertville in a convenience store parking lot on Highway 75 Monday around 11:30 p.m.

Deputies say a tan colored Toyota Camry left the parking lot and didn't stop before entering the highway. That's when deputies tried to stop the car, but the driver sped up.

The chase at some points went more than 100 mph. Deputies say the car chase ended after 10 minutes when the car hit a tree on Beluha Road in Albertville.

The two suspects inside the car then resisted arrest. Deputies say they had to physically remove them from the car.

Deputies say the driver was Dalton Taylor from Horton and the passenger was Natashia Chappell of Albertville. Deputies say the two were not injured.

Taylor is charged with attempting to elude a police officer, receiving stolen property fourth degree and resisting arrest. Bond is set at $4,500.

Chappell is charged with resisting arrest and receiving stolen property fourth degree. Bond is set at $3,000.