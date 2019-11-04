Two homes catch fire overnight in Hazel Green

The Toney Volunteer Fire Department says two houses caught fire overnight in Hazel Green.

One of the fires was on Alex Lane at 12:24 a.m. The second fire was at Delynn Drive at 12:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and the homes have minor property damage.

The department says the Delynn Drive fire started at the “meter base” of the house. Investigators will be at the home on Monday.

The Alex Lane fire is under investigation. Firefighters were able to get two people out of the home on Alex Lane.

According to the Toney Volunteer Fire Department, the fires were put out within five minutes. The Bobo Volunteer Fire Department also responded.