Two deaths in one week at DeSoto Park in Dekalb Co.

People who regularly go to DeSoto falls told WAAY31 they're shocked both deaths happened because the area is normally considered safe.

"We noticed that as soon as we was pulling in. Wow, there's a lot more cops than usual here," said Lashae Reuter.

People who come to DeSoto Falls told WAAY31 they usually consider the area safe.

"I've never really heard of deaths up here," said Tori Pope.

They say officers were keeping an eye out Saturday; even stopping one of their own friends from cliff jumping.

"He was about to do it and then a cop showed up and he was like, well, you can't do it we'll fine you," said Pope.

Park officials say this week they didn't increase patrols, but they did back in January.

Earlier this week, 40-year old man Georgia resident Joseph Cantrell died after park rangers say he crossed the barriers to go cliff jumping. On Friday night, Franklin Banks II, a 20-year-old Alabama A&M student from Monroeville, drowned. Saturday, people still came out to the falls.

"Today is actually one of the most packed days," said Pope.

Park officials say the death earlier this week was the first one in over 3 years.