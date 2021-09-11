Two teens die in Morgan County crash

Two teens are dead after a crash in Morgan County on Friday night. Decatur Police say it happened on 4000-block of Old Moulton Road around 11:37 p.m.

Investigators say a 16-year-old driver crossed over the centerline of traffic and collided with another car. Both the 16-year-old driver and a 13-year-old passenger were pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 47-year-old male from Danville, was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he was treated and later released for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.