Two teens die in Morgan County crash

16-year-old and 13-year-old Decatur teens killed in late night car crash.

Posted: Sep 11, 2021 3:06 PM
Updated: Sep 11, 2021 3:10 PM
Posted By: Brandon Jent

Two teens are dead after a crash in Morgan County on Friday night. Decatur Police say it happened on 4000-block of Old Moulton Road around 11:37 p.m.

Investigators say a 16-year-old driver crossed over the centerline of traffic and collided with another car. Both the 16-year-old driver and a 13-year-old passenger were pronounced dead on the scene. 

The driver of the second vehicle, a 47-year-old male from Danville, was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he was treated and later released for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

