Two counties cancel fall sports for first part of school year

Two counties in Alabama cancel sports for the first nine weeks of the school year.

This includes volleyball, cross country... and football.

Sumter and Greene counties announced Monday sports are done for first nine weeks.

The high schools affected are Sumter Central High School and Greene County High School.

The two have no North Alabama schools on their schedule.

I reached out to Tim Hall with Madison County schools, he said

"We are following guidelines set by the CDC and the Alabama Department of Health, along with AHSAA. We will continue to follow those safety guidelines unless otherwise directed.

I spoke with other coaches who tell me it's not surprising some schools are opting out of parts of the season, since, this year there's no penalty for not playing games because of the ongoing pandemic.

So, all North Alabama schools are business as usual for now.

Monday teams practiced in helmets for the first time.

It's been an off-season like no other for long time Decatur head coach, Jere Adcock.

Coach says getting back into a football routine feels good.

"It's always exciting, especially when you see the young guys come out and get reps with the 1s and 2s, it's exciting to see those guys," Adcock said.

Decatur opens up the 2020 campaign August 20, a Thursday night match-up with Russellville.