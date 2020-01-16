Two companies bringing 78 good-paying jobs coming to Lawrence County

Nearly 100 new jobs will be coming to Lawrence County over the next few years, including a new supplier to the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing facility.

Progressive Pipe Fabricators, a division of Shambaugh & Son L.P., will be added onto Nucor Tubular Products Trinity at the Mallard Fox West Industrial Complex in a $6.5 million expansion. Back in April, the company announced it was investing more than $27 million into the plant.

This latest expansion of an 82,000 square-foot facility will be operational by July 1, 2020, and will bring with it more than 50 jobs, mostly in welding and fabrication.

Alexus Burns, a welding student at Calhoun Community College and a Lawrence County native, said she is looking forward to having a new potential employer so close to home.

"I got excited about that: a bunch of new jobs and everything. And then I don't got to go far from home," said Burns.

In addition to Progressive Pipe, CCI Corporation will also invest $21.5 million into a new facility at the industrial complex. The Tier-1 automotive supplier specializes in automotive fluids and will be a supplier for Mazda Toyota Manufacturing and other regional automotive companies, according to Tabitha Pace, the president and CEO of the Lawrence County Industrial Development Board (IDB).

She said right now, the company is in the design phase and is contracted to start construction in early 2021. They will be adding about 28 jobs with an average salary of $50,000.

In addition to its location in Lemont, Illinois, the Japan-based company also has locations in Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Thailand and China.

Welding instructor Randy Hammond said the new companies not only will bring opportunities for those in the industry, but also for educational facilities.

"If we can work with local industry to find out their needs, share it with our students and that's the kind of thing we're looking for here at Calhoun College is to build these relationships with local industry," said Hammond.

The Alabama Industrial Development Board (AIDT) is also expected to help with the hiring process once the companies are established.