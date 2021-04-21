Two children without parents after fatal shooting in Jackson County

Two young children are without their parents in Jackson County after a fatal shooting.

Their dad is in jail, charged with killing their mother.

We talked to the Jackson County sheriff. He says the late night shooting in the Skyline community is the first time his deputies have ever been called to the home.

That changed shortly before midnight Tuesday night.

"We received a call at County Road 17 in the Skyline community. Young man had shot his wife," said Chuck Phillips, Jackson County Sheriff.

Deputies got on the scene and arrested James Guffey for a murder charge. He’s accused of shooting his wife, Rose Ann Guffey, inside the home.

First responders rushed to the house.

"Actually, first responders or the fire department beat us there and she was already deceased by the time we got there," said Sheriff Phillips.

James Guffey was taken into custody at the house. His two young children, whose play things still stand in the front yard, are being taken care of by others.

Investigators are talking to family members as they try to determine a motive.

"The granddad to the offender has been in here this morning and talked to him. Just a little while ago, we talked to the victim's mother," said Sheriff Phillips.

We checked court records but found that Guffey had nothing more than some traffic citations in his past.

A lot of information could not be shared at this time, because the sheriff says they're in the very early stages of the investigation.