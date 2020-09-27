Two children injured in two-vehicle wreck on Highway 431

Two children are in the hospital following a two-vehicle wreck Sunday afternoon.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) paramedics responded to the wreck on Highway 431 near the intersection of Cove Creek Drive around 3:15.

HEMSI Spokesman Don Webster said one child was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in critical condition following the wreck. The other child was taken to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children in serious condition.

Huntsville Police said in an alert that southbound traffic was shut down on Highway 431 near the wreck while it is being investigated.

