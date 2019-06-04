Two children flown to Birmingham hospital for water burns

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Florence Fire officials told WAAY 31 a 2-year-old and 4-year-old were air lifted to UAB for moderate to substantial water burns. They do not know the circumstances that led to the children’s injuries.
The call came in at 10:43 Tuesday morning to a home in the Creekwood subdivision on Druery Lane. Florence police said so far there's nothing indicating the burns to the children were malicious, but they have to open an investigation any time kids are hurt to do their due diligence.
WAAY 31 has also learned that the Department of Human Resources is now involved, which is standard protocol on a case like this.
