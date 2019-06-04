Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Authorities working to locate endangered woman, vehicle stolen from Fayetteville, Tennessee Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Two children flown to Birmingham hospital for water burns

Officials said the children had moderate to substantial injuries.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 5:20 PM
Updated: Jun 4, 2019 5:36 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Florence Fire officials told WAAY 31 a 2-year-old and 4-year-old were air lifted to UAB for moderate to substantial water burns. They do not know the circumstances that led to the children’s injuries.

The call came in at 10:43 Tuesday morning to a home in the Creekwood subdivision on Druery Lane. Florence police said so far there's nothing indicating the burns to the children were malicious, but they have to open an investigation any time kids are hurt to do their due diligence.

WAAY 31 has also learned that the Department of Human Resources is now involved, which is standard protocol on a case like this.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events