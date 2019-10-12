Clear
Two children dead, suspect in hospital, per Cullman County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff's investigators said the suspect is related to the victims.

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 5:15 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

The Cullman County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two children were found dead in a home on County Road 1718 in Baileyton.

Deputies got a 911 call around 2:30 on Saturday. When they arrived at the home, they found the two children dead.

Following a short search, investigators found a suspect, who is related to the victims, according to deputies. That person was taken to a hospital by AIR EVAC. 

The Cullman County Sheriff's Office said there is no danger to the public and will be providing more information.

WAAY 31 News has a reporter on the way to the scene and will provide more updates as they become available. 

