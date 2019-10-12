Two children dead, suspect in hospital, per Cullman County Sheriff's Office

The Cullman County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two children were found dead in a home on County Road 1718 in Baileyton.
Deputies got a 911 call around 2:30 on Saturday. When they arrived at the home, they found the two children dead.
Following a short search, investigators found a suspect, who is related to the victims, according to deputies. That person was taken to a hospital by AIR EVAC.
The Cullman County Sheriff's Office said there is no danger to the public and will be providing more information.
WAAY 31 News has a reporter on the way to the scene and will provide more updates as they become available.
