Two caught on camera stealing donation jar in Arab

In a video posted by the store owner, you can see one woman enter the store and distract the person at the cash register for her accomplice to take the jar that was collecting donations for a mom of three's cancer treatment expenses.

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 2:31 PM
Updated: Oct. 12, 2018 2:48 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

"We're trying to help a family, and you're just going to pick it up and just leave? It's not right," said Basheer Khawlani, the store's owner.

Basheer Khawlani owns Mike's Discount Tobacco in Arab. He says after realizing the donation jar was missing, he watched surveillance video to find out who took it. Thursday, he posted the video on Facebook asking the public for help to identify the two.

"Within 20 minutes, we have names for the girl and the boy," said Khawlani.

The donation jar that was stolen was there for only a week, but it was collecting money for cancer treatment expenses for a mom of three. The owner is now making plans to add a new donation jar, and there's plenty of buzz online about the two that stole the original.

"We're getting plenty of comments on Facebook that we need to get them arrested, and if we need any help," said Khawlani. The store owner says he's unsure how much money was in the jar.

Arab Police said Friday they have not made any arrests but that they'd like to hear from the public if anyone knows anything regarding the two suspects.

