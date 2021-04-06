Two catalytic converters stolen from Huntsville Hospital employee's car

Two catalytic converters were recently stolen from a Huntsville Hospital employee's car.

She got into her vehicle and noticed her car making a loud sound. Her husband checked on the car later on and noticed two of the three catalytic converters were gone.

Courtesy: WAAY 31 viewer Courtesy: WAAY 31 viewer

The employee's husband said his wife parks at the Blackwell Tower parking garage. You need a key card to enter and exit the private parking garage.

One early morning, two individuals sawed off two catalytic converters from a 2005 Lincoln Aviator. The Huntsville Police Department said they have two suspects but are still figuring out some details before they can make arrests.

Tim Clardy, a sergeant at the Huntsville Police Department, said, "Nationwide, there's been an uptick in it, and in Huntsville, we have noticed an uptick in these types of crimes."

"It seems to be more of a crime of opportunity for some of these offenders," said Clardy.

Jason Olge, Estimator at Rod's Custom Body Shop, said people have one reason to steal a catalytic converter.

"There is three precious Earth metals in the catalytic converter," said Ogle. "That's playdium, rhodium and platinum."

Ogle said playdium and rhodium could sell for more than gold. Catalytic converters are easy to get a hold of.

"They crawl underneath the vehicle and take a large pipe cutter or a sawzall and they can cut one off in a couple of minutes," said Ogle.

Most cars have two converters, and even though they're easy to get, they're getting harder to sell.

"The place here in Huntsville that takes in a lot of metal salvage, they will require a letter if you bring something in, like where you got the part," said Ogle.

Someone who steals a catalytic converter can sell it for $200 to $700. Depending on the size of the car, installation and replacement can cost $600 to $2,000. The Huntsville Hospital employee received a quote of $650 to install two new converters.