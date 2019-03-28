Two brothers arrested for drug charges in Jackson County

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Scottsboro, Alabama, on Wednesday, deputies and narcotics investigators executed a search warrant at the residence of a suspect, 59-year-old Tommy Warren, on Highway 277 in Stevenson.

The sheriff's office says, during this search, deputies found and seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Officials say they also found Warren's disabled step-son who was living in extremely poor hygienic conditions at the residence, and in need of medical attention.

The Department of Human Resources was contacted and the step-son was taken to Highlands Medical Center for treatment, the sheriff's office says. Warren was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless endangerment.

John Warren, 58, of Stevenson, is the brother of Tommy Warren, and the sheriff's office says he was also at the residence during the search. John Warren was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff's office says Tommy Warren was released from the Jackson County Jail on a $5,600 bond, and John Warren remains in the jail on a $5,300 bond.