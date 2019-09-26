Two suspects arrested for string of robberies in North Alabama

Two arrests were made in connection to robberies in Madison and Limestone counties.

The arrests of Deonte Eddins and Tony Lamar come after a string of armed robberies in North Alabama.

Eddins is being charged with robbing the Dollar General in Harvest, Metro PCS on South Parkway, the GameStop on University Drive and the Family Dollar on Triana Boulevard.

Lamar is charged with robbing two Dollar General stores and a Mapco in Athens.

Law enforcement agencies in the area worked together on joint investigations that led to both of these arrests.

Henry Derrick lives in Madison County and was happy to hear that Huntsville police and the Madison County Sheriff's Office arrested Deonte Eddins and charged him with robbing four local businesses.

"To do it continuously over and over again, the same thing, you know, for what?" said Derrick.

He also tells WAAY 31, "It's wrong to take something that's not yours. You know, do one to others as they'd do to you."

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office and Athens Police Department also confirmed Tony Lamar, a Huntsville man, was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the robbery of two Dollar General stores and a Mapco in Athens.

A series of other robberies are still being investigated, including an armed robbery at the Verizon store in Madison. Police say the four suspects involved zip-tied two employees during the incident. No arrests have been made yet.

The Madison Police Department tells WAAY 31 the suspects are considered dangerous. They are working with Huntsville police to see if any other armed robberies are connected.

Investigators are still looking for the suspects who robbed a Huntsville Rosie's delivery man at gunpoint and the suspects involved in a GameStop robbery in Athens.

Law enforcement agencies are working together and looking through surveillance footage to determine if the suspects are the same.