Two arrested following vehicle pursuit, foot chase in Morgan County

Two men are behind bars tonight after the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said they tried to flee law Alabama State Troopers Saturday morning.

According to the MCSO, Troopers were pursing a vehicle on Interstate 65 around 10 a.m. when it stopped around Exit 318/Lacon. When a State Trooper approached the vehicle, both men in the car ran from the car and jumped over a guard rail down to Highway 31.



Source: Morgan County Sheriff's Office

They then ran into the woods along Higdon Road and Highway 31.

Both the MCSO and Falkville Police set up a perimeter and started to search for the men. K9 Deputy Juko picked up on the scent of the men about a mile up the ridge line.

When law enforcement approach the men, they both surrendered. They were identified as James Bernard Burns, 35, and Christopher Demond Ivey, 27. Both are residents of Huntsville and both had revoked licenses and outstanding warrants.

They were booked into the Morgan County Jail with final charges and bond amounts pending.