Two arrested after vehicle, foot chase with Huntsville Police

Two people are now under arrest after Huntsville Police said they tried to flee from officers.

Jessica Renee Mayers, 31, and her boyfriend, William Heath Congo, 34, were both booked into the Madison County Jail Sunday evening.

Police said Mayers led them on a chase in her car that ended when she crashed in the northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway near Clinton Avenue.

A police officer who was responding to the chase was hit by an unrelated vehicle near the intersection of University Drive and North Memorial parkway.

After the wreck, Mayers ran from officers toward Woodson Street and the railyard.

Officer Edwards and his K9 unit, "Bear," were called to the scene to track Mayers down. Once Bear had the scent, police set up a perimeter and eventually found Mayers hiding under a back by a loading dock.

After searching Mayers' vehicle, investigators found a pair of guns, ammunition and synthetic drugs.

Mayers was wanted on a warrant for Chemical Endangerment of a Child at the time of her arrest. She is also charged with Possession of Imitation Drugs, Possession of a Concealed Weapon Without a Permit, Attempting to Elude Police, Reckless Endangerment and Receiving Stolen Property - Second Degree.

Congo is charged with Possession of Imitation Drugs, Failure to Appear (Traffic) and Driving While License Suspended.

In January 2019, Mayers pleaded guilty to the charge of Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs and was given a sentence of two years of probation.