Two arrested after string of overnight burglaries in Limestone Co.

Two men are behind bars after deputies say they were caught on surveillance video, tying them to a string of overnight burglaries in Limestone County.

Aaron Wilbourn and Kenneth Shellnutt are now facing criminal mischief and burglary charges after deputies say they targeted six businesses over the span of seven hours.

WAAY 31 spoke with local business owners about the crimes.

“You used to could leave your doors unlocked normally," Damien Sims said. "You could go home and not have to worry about anybody in your yard.”

That’s how business owner, Damien Sims, describes what Limestone County used to be like.

“Very friendly. People talk to you. They don’t mind getting to know you," Sims said.

But he says that’s changed.

Two men were arrested after deputies said they used a hammer and a pry bar to break into four businesses, including Dollar General stores and a medical clinic.

Investigators say they tried to break into two other businesses—including the pharmacy right next door to Sims' business. He says he’s glad he invested in a surveillance system and a guard dog named "Mama."

“We have cameras, we also have alarms, we have cameras that you don’t see, we’ve got motion sensors," Sims said. "We’re well-protected.”

Sims says he’s grateful his neighbors have a security system in place as well, because he realizes the burglary attempt could’ve been a lot worse. They could’ve hit his business, too.

“I would have to sit the customer down and explain to them what happened; and then I’d have to put my time and resources back into getting it right," he said.

Investigators say the men took cigarettes, more than a dozen cell phones, other electronics, and prescription drugs.

For anyone who’s thinking about doing what these two men are accused of doing, Sims has a message.

“It’s not something you want to do, because you’ve got to look at the outcome," he said. "You may get away today, you may get away tomorrow; but you’re going to eventually get caught.”

The two men are also facing drug charges after deputies found meth and needles.

According to an incident report, one of the suspects quickly injected a syringe into himself when deputies arrived. It’s unclear right now which suspect that was.