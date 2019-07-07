Two arrested after motorcycles spotted going 101 mph in a 40 mph zone

Two men are now in custody following a pursuit by the Owens Cross Roads Police (OCRPD). The chase came after two motorcycles were spotted going about 101 miles per hour (mph) in a 40 mph zone.

The incident happened Saturday evening on Old Big Cove Road near Knotty Walls, according to OCRPD. The chase made its way up to Taylor Road where the cyclists cut through a business parking lot over to Highway 431.

Charges against Jonathan Cheatwood: District court charges: Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer

Municipal court charges: Speeding 26 or more over the limit at 101 in a 40 zone Reckless driving No Tag No Motorcycle Endorsement



As the bikers went past the McDonald's, OCRPD said one of their officers crossed the median in front of Publix in an attempt to stop them, but they kept heading north.

One of the motorcyclists clipped the patrol car at its headlight and received minor injuries. That man was identified by police as 24-year-old Jonathan Cheatwood.

He was taken to Huntsville Hospital before being booked into the Madison County Jail and charged with misdemeanor Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer along with other traffic violations.

Cheatwood was released on a $1,000 bond on

On Sunday, police said the driver of the first motorcycle turned himself into police and will also face charges. They added that "The cases are now in the hands of Municipal Court."

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Troopers along with Huntsville Police; Huntsville Fire and Rescue; and HEMSI assisted following the chase. Some bystanders also provided witness statements.