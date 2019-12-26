Two adults and teen rob man at gunpoint

Two adults and a teen are locked up after police said they robbed a man at gunpoint in Lauderdale County.

Joseph Borden, Georgia Mayhew, and an unnamed 17-year-old are all charged with first degree robbery.

Lauderdale County investigators told WAAY31 the victim was lured to a motel in Killen by Mayhew, whom he met on social media, then was robbed.

The victim is from Hartselle. Officials said when he got to the motel he was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted by the three suspects, but he did not need to go to the hospital.

Borden, Mayhew, and the teen are in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $6,000 bond. Officials said they will try the teen as an adult, then his name can be released to the public. The suspects could also face more charges.