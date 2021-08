Huntsville police arrested two more people in the shooting death of Kentonio Perkins.

25-year-old Jack Deonte Chapman and 26-year-old Raques Deshon Peebles were booked into the Madison County Jail overnight They're both facing a murder charge. Their bond was set at $75,000 each.

Devontae Sherrod Moore is also charged with murder following the shooting incident.

It took place on Indiana Street on the night of July 12. Officers believe the shooting happened after an argument.