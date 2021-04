About $200,000 worth of methamphetamine was sezied by law enforcement in North Alabama.

Agents from the North Alabama Drug Task Force and Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit took part in the investigation.

4.5 pounds of meth was seized. Investigators said the meth was intended to be sold in Madison and Morgan County.

Melvin Dewayne Osborn Jr. and Steven Neal Richardson, both from Lubbock, TX are charged with trafficking meth. They are in the Morgan County jail with a $250,000 bond.