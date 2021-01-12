Clear
Two Republican House members say they'll vote to impeach President Trump

United States Capitol

New York Rep. John Katko was the first Republican to say he’d vote to impeach Trump.

Posted: Jan 12, 2021 4:51 PM
Updated: Jan 12, 2021 4:57 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney says she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

The Wyoming congresswoman, the No. 3 Republican in the House, said in a statement Tuesday that Trump “summoned” the mob that attacked the Capitol last week, “assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack.” She says, “Everything that followed was his doing.”

She also notes that Trump could have immediately intervened to stop his supporters, but he did not.

Cheney says, “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

Cheney is a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Trump himself has taken no responsibility for his role in inciting the attackers.

