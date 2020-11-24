Two Randolph soccer players sign with colleges

Sara Kate Childs and Emma Hudson sign on to play college soccer.
Childs is off to Rhodes College. Hudson will play for the University of Indianapolis.
Congrats to both!
Soccer signing day at Randolph School
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|30620
|491
|Mobile
|19306
|358
|Tuscaloosa
|12501
|148
|Madison
|12410
|146
|Montgomery
|12040
|232
|Shelby
|9805
|76
|Baldwin
|8269
|84
|Lee
|7539
|64
|Morgan
|6182
|47
|Calhoun
|5997
|113
|Etowah
|5905
|64
|Marshall
|5819
|53
|Houston
|5070
|38
|DeKalb
|4635
|35
|Cullman
|4126
|36
|Limestone
|4045
|44
|St. Clair
|3984
|55
|Elmore
|3939
|61
|Lauderdale
|3829
|53
|Walker
|3490
|96
|Talladega
|3359
|42
|Colbert
|2963
|41
|Jackson
|2919
|24
|Blount
|2763
|36
|Autauga
|2634
|39
|Franklin
|2448
|33
|Coffee
|2334
|15
|Dale
|2266
|54
|Dallas
|2202
|31
|Russell
|2180
|3
|Chilton
|2169
|37
|Covington
|2125
|33
|Escambia
|1944
|31
|Tallapoosa
|1692
|90
|Chambers
|1680
|48
|Pike
|1555
|14
|Clarke
|1554
|19
|Marion
|1345
|35
|Winston
|1237
|23
|Lawrence
|1224
|36
|Geneva
|1174
|8
|Marengo
|1169
|24
|Barbour
|1161
|10
|Pickens
|1153
|18
|Bibb
|1142
|17
|Butler
|1137
|41
|Randolph
|998
|21
|Cherokee
|989
|24
|Hale
|916
|31
|Washington
|900
|18
|Clay
|894
|23
|Fayette
|844
|16
|Henry
|842
|6
|Lowndes
|787
|29
|Monroe
|768
|11
|Cleburne
|744
|14
|Crenshaw
|703
|30
|Macon
|700
|20
|Bullock
|690
|19
|Conecuh
|668
|14
|Perry
|668
|6
|Lamar
|626
|7
|Wilcox
|624
|18
|Sumter
|553
|22
|Choctaw
|417
|13
|Greene
|402
|17
|Coosa
|307
|4
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|45771
|637
|Davidson
|40820
|407
|Knox
|17590
|140
|Rutherford
|16907
|150
|Hamilton
|15861
|136
|Williamson
|10664
|73
|Sumner
|9141
|134
|Wilson
|7055
|74
|Out of TN
|6928
|47
|Montgomery
|6223
|81
|Sullivan
|6093
|89
|Putnam
|5743
|79
|Washington
|5596
|100
|Maury
|5549
|58
|Blount
|5123
|56
|Madison
|5108
|105
|Bradley
|4832
|33
|Sevier
|4681
|31
|Unassigned
|4377
|14
|Robertson
|3573
|51
|Tipton
|3487
|36
|Hamblen
|3315
|57
|Dyer
|3086
|49
|Gibson
|3011
|61
|Greene
|2859
|71
|Anderson
|2737
|25
|Dickson
|2728
|27
|Coffee
|2630
|41
|Bedford
|2544
|28
|Carter
|2534
|53
|Obion
|2522
|47
|Lawrence
|2507
|32
|Cumberland
|2423
|35
|McMinn
|2343
|55
|Warren
|2270
|18
|Hardeman
|2210
|37
|Roane
|2204
|24
|Loudon
|2184
|18
|Jefferson
|2153
|31
|Fayette
|2144
|37
|Weakley
|2077
|34
|Lauderdale
|2003
|21
|Monroe
|1990
|42
|Franklin
|1936
|32
|Trousdale
|1894
|12
|Hawkins
|1814
|34
|Wayne
|1808
|10
|Henderson
|1787
|30
|Macon
|1764
|27
|Hardin
|1718
|25
|White
|1675
|17
|Marshall
|1653
|17
|Carroll
|1647
|32
|Haywood
|1596
|29
|Rhea
|1571
|30
|Cocke
|1549
|28
|Overton
|1505
|34
|Cheatham
|1494
|16
|Campbell
|1476
|21
|Lincoln
|1463
|13
|Henry
|1446
|17
|Smith
|1383
|19
|Johnson
|1376
|21
|McNairy
|1376
|32
|Giles
|1356
|43
|Fentress
|1171
|19
|Lake
|1151
|5
|Bledsoe
|1142
|5
|Hickman
|1115
|17
|Crockett
|1110
|25
|DeKalb
|1089
|20
|Marion
|1039
|17
|Chester
|988
|19
|Scott
|958
|7
|Grainger
|923
|15
|Decatur
|915
|12
|Unicoi
|785
|25
|Benton
|761
|14
|Claiborne
|755
|9
|Grundy
|742
|14
|Lewis
|715
|14
|Cannon
|707
|2
|Union
|691
|5
|Morgan
|672
|6
|Jackson
|660
|10
|Humphreys
|653
|7
|Polk
|632
|14
|Houston
|573
|19
|Stewart
|554
|14
|Clay
|525
|18
|Sequatchie
|496
|5
|Meigs
|461
|12
|Perry
|460
|20
|Moore
|369
|2
|Pickett
|366
|12
|Van Buren
|342
|2
|Hancock
|147
|3