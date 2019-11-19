Two Randolph athletes sign Letters of Intent

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Two Randolph athletes signed their Letters of Intent on Tuesday morning. Randolph golfer Michaela Morard and randolph soccer player Katey Ann Klingel are officially playing their sport at the next level. Morard is heading to Alabama and Klingel is heading to Lipscomb.
Congrats, ladies!
