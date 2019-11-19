Clear

Two Randolph athletes sign Letters of Intent

Katey Ann Klingel and Michaela Morard signed on the dotted line to play their respective sport at the next level.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 9:13 PM
Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Two Randolph athletes signed their Letters of Intent on Tuesday morning. Randolph golfer Michaela Morard and randolph soccer player Katey Ann Klingel are officially playing their sport at the next level. Morard is heading to Alabama and Klingel is heading to Lipscomb.

Congrats, ladies!

