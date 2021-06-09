2 R.A. Hubbard students, ‘outstanding leaders both academically and athletically,’ killed in wreck

On Tuesday, two R.A. Hubbard students were killed in a wreck on Highway 33 near County Road 249.

According to state troopers, the wreck happened about 12:30 p.m.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood identified the victims as Derrick Wiggins Jr., 17, and Javion Brown,16, both from Courtland. Norwood said they both attended R.A. Hubbard High School and were on the football team. He was told they had left football practice earlier Tuesday morning.

Troopers said the Ford Mustang Wiggins was driving left the road and hit a tree. Troopers are still investigating the accident.

According to a Facebook post, there will be no school activities on campus at R.A. Hubbard on June 9th. Jackson Memory Funeral Home in Town Creek is handling funeral arrangements for both teens.

Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith released this statement:

"The Lawrence County School System is very sorry to learn of the tragic loss of two of our students. These two students were very involved at RA Hubbard School, and they were outstanding leaders both academically and athletically.

"They will be missed by all. Simply, there are no words that will provide complete comfort at this time. The administration of the Lawrence County School System will keep all those impacted by this event in their thoughts and prayers.

"In addition, the Board will make counselors and mental health professionals available at RA Hubbard on June 10th from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. These professionals will be available for any students or Board personnel who need support during this time. Additional weekly counseling dates and times will be announced soon."